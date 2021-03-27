Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) PT Lowered to $63.00

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Solar from a buy rating to a strong sell rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $46.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $14.58 and a fifty-two week high of $67.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

