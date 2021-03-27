Canaccord Genuity Increases Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target to $7.00

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $6.25 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.62% from the stock’s current price.

CJREF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corus Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.54.

OTCMKTS CJREF opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.36. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $981.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.66.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $319.23 million during the quarter.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

