CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CAIXY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of CaixaBank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group cut shares of CaixaBank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of CaixaBank stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. CaixaBank has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

