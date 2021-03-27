Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $17.50 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on COG. Johnson Rice reiterated a hold rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank restated a buy rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.06.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

COG opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cabot Oil & Gas has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,833,684 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,962 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $979,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,022 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,193,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $638,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.