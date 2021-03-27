C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Major Shareholder Sells $45,636,000.00 in Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total value of $45,636,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Thursday, March 11th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 171,365 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $14,864,200.10.

On Monday, March 15th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 1,129,156 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $98,846,316.24.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 498,253 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $42,595,648.97.

AI opened at $64.70 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.10 and a 1 year high of $183.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.30.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America began coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

