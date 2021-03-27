C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Bought by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 233.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,998,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,501,756,000 after purchasing an additional 76,830 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,057,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,038,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,291,000 after buying an additional 61,264 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,729,000 after buying an additional 472,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 952,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,426,000 after buying an additional 21,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.78.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $97.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.14. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.94 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

