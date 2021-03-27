Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in March

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of BZZUY opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.17. Buzzi Unicem has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $13.36.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5375 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st.
About Buzzi Unicem
Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.
