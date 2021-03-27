Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in March

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of BZZUY opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.17. Buzzi Unicem has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $13.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5375 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised shares of Buzzi Unicem from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Buzzi Unicem

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

