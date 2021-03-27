BUZZCoin (BUZZ) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded up 141.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 27th. BUZZCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $5.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BUZZCoin has traded 556.3% higher against the dollar. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000130 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BUZZCoin Coin Profile

BUZZCoin (CRYPTO:BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info . BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, it was created in crypto and social circles by bringing a fun new PoS coin to add to existing PoS portfolios. BUZZ is not ideal for small transactions, and it is meant to be used as a commodity or interest bearing account. “

