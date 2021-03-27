Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ FY2022 earnings at $6.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $290.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $280.39.

Shares of BURL opened at $294.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.09 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.47. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $137.65 and a 12 month high of $321.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

