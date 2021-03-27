Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of BVRDF opened at $28.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.70. Bureau Veritas has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $28.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine & Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food & Commodities, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification and Consumer Products.

