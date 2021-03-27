BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Raised to C$123.00

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$102.00 to C$123.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DOO has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised their price target on BRP from C$82.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities restated an action list buy rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on BRP from C$88.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BRP from C$74.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$108.38.

DOO opened at C$103.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$94.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$81.39. BRP has a 1 year low of C$18.63 and a 1 year high of C$107.52. The firm has a market cap of C$8.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

