BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $84.87 and last traded at $84.01, with a volume of 3252 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.70.

The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 3.78%.

Get BRP alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities downgraded BRP to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BRP by 116.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 19,094 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in BRP during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in BRP by 10.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in BRP by 9.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 30.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 3.04.

About BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.