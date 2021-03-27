Brown Capital Management LLC Purchases 76 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,904 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,052.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,156.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,172.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 89.37, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,889.15 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

