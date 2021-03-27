Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,974 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 116,527 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,454 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,617 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,419 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 13,375 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NEP opened at $71.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.11. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.54 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -162.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEP. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.85.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.