Brown Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $35.70 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.63 and a 200-day moving average of $32.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $224,091.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,941,064.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,984.50. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,775. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gentex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

