Brown Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAF. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in First American Financial in the third quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 448.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FAF opened at $57.02 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $39.03 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.14.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FAF. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

