Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,022 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOD. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 1,981.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $18.87 on Friday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.42.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.