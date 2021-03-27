Brown Advisory Inc. Invests $234,000 in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 138,850 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,346,000 after purchasing an additional 172,394 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Darrin Miles sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $105,578.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

AGIO has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.39. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.47 and a 1-year high of $58.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.80.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.10). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.60) earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.75 EPS for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

