Brown Advisory Inc. Has $336,000 Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Mirova grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $315,433.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,069,051.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $414,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,718,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,012 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $214.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.77. The company has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

