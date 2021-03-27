Brown Advisory Inc. Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,102 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TD. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $65.93 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $67.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $119.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.41.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6314 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.08.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

