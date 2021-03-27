Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 4,982 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,644 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.43. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

