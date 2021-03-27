Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 53,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 1,626.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $22,377,585.78. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,213 shares of company stock worth $26,077,638. 10.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RJF shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.09.

RJF stock opened at $123.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.98 and its 200 day moving average is $94.74. Raymond James has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $124.01.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

