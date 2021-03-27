Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New $9.28 Million Investment in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,279,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $235,000.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $36,015,742.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 20,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,608,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 477,792 shares of company stock valued at $63,753,923 over the last 90 days.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $134.01 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $256.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.05.

A number of research firms have commented on DASH. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.13.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

