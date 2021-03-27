Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New $5.84 Million Investment in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 65,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,839,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 832,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,825,000 after purchasing an additional 148,908 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth $6,539,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth $2,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday. Argus cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.07.

Shares of INFO opened at $98.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.68 and a 200 day moving average of $87.43. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $57.01 and a fifty-two week high of $101.45. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

