Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $7.83 Million Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 95.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,656 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of American Financial Group worth $7,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Vito C. Peraino bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.39 per share, with a total value of $240,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,720.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $36,642.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AFG opened at $116.15 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $120.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.65.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.20%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.20.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Featured Article: FinTech

