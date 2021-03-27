Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $4.74 Million Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 95.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,308 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,440,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,983,000 after buying an additional 442,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,158,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,948,000 after buying an additional 5,199,820 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,799,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,902,000 after buying an additional 3,653,654 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,238,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,667,000 after buying an additional 122,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,187,000 after buying an additional 2,137,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gabelli downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.68.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $34.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

