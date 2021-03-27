Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,372 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,530,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,917,000 after purchasing an additional 841,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 186,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,520,000 after purchasing an additional 506,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $79.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $86.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

