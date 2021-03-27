Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 90,743 PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 90,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of PROG at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRG. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get PROG alerts:

In other news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $47,411.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.33. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.64 million. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist assumed coverage on PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PROG has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.