Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $4,404,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $2,464,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $174.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.68. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $859.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

