Brokerages Set Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) Target Price at $53.50

Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viela Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Viela Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of VIE remained flat at $$53.01 on Wednesday. Viela Bio has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.13.

Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. As a group, analysts predict that Viela Bio will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIE. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Viela Bio by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,090,000 after buying an additional 544,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Viela Bio by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,817,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,377,000 after purchasing an additional 520,748 shares in the last quarter. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited acquired a new stake in Viela Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,791,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Viela Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,411,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Viela Bio by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,183,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,684,000 after purchasing an additional 197,188 shares in the last quarter. 46.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viela Bio

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

