Brokerages Set TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Target Price at $39.33

TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCP. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of TC PipeLines in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of TC PipeLines in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. US Capital Advisors lowered TC PipeLines from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised TC PipeLines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

TCP stock remained flat at $$30.21 on Friday. TC PipeLines has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $39.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60.

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.74 million. TC PipeLines had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 71.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TC PipeLines will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. TC PipeLines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCP. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of TC PipeLines by 236.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC PipeLines in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TC PipeLines by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC PipeLines by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TC PipeLines by 46.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

About TC PipeLines

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

