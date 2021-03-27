Brokerages Set Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) PT at $43.86

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPX. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stephens raised Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,723,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,866. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $56.82.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 172.97%.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,923 shares of company stock valued at $876,686 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,956 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after buying an additional 151,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $57,543,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,051 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $2,193,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 379.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,330 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 32,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

