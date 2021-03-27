Brokerages Set Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target at $6.42

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.54.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CJREF shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Corus Entertainment stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,166. The firm has a market cap of $981.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.36. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $5.20.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $319.23 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.40%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Corus Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

