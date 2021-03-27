Brokerages Set Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) PT at $46.50

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CENT stock traded up $2.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.70. 90,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,790. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $25.37 and a 1 year high of $56.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $592.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

