Brokerages Set Cancom SE (ETR:COK) Price Target at €57.57

Shares of Cancom SE (ETR:COK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €57.57 ($67.73).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Cancom alerts:

Shares of COK stock traded up €0.15 ($0.18) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €52.00 ($61.18). The stock had a trading volume of 62,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Cancom has a twelve month low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a twelve month high of €59.05 ($69.47). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €53.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of €46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 53.17.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.