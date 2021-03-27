Brokerages Expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $479.18 Million

Analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will report sales of $479.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $624.00 million and the lowest is $427.89 million. Hyatt Hotels posted sales of $993.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.62 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on H shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.11.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $83.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.60. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $36.12 and a 52-week high of $92.21.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 3,518 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $306,382.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,915.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $4,983,189.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,242.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,132 shares of company stock worth $8,153,443. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 4,368,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,166,000 after purchasing an additional 926,711 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,718,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,885,000 after purchasing an additional 15,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,976,000 after purchasing an additional 273,339 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 921,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,412,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 774,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,537,000 after purchasing an additional 363,692 shares during the period. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

