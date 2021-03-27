Brokerages Expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). Anaplan posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Anaplan.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $122.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%.

Several research firms have commented on PLAN. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

NYSE:PLAN traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $52.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,405,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,965. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.56 and a beta of 2.05. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $86.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.12.

In other news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $45,041.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,433.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 2,184 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $164,477.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,733,651.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 243,502 shares of company stock valued at $16,898,816. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,666,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth $91,657,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Anaplan by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 198,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth $9,757,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anaplan (PLAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.