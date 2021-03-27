Brokerages Anticipate Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $781.56 Million

Brokerages predict that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will announce sales of $781.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $731.68 million to $811.05 million. Lennox International posted sales of $723.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year sales of $3.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.26. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

LII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lennox International from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays cut Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.07.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $85,778.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $322,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 1,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.65, for a total value of $564,688.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,263,821.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,356 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Lennox International by 142.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lennox International by 57.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennox International by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LII stock traded up $8.85 on Tuesday, reaching $320.84. 223,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,406. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $168.41 and a 12-month high of $319.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $290.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

