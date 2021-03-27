Brokerages Anticipate Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.38 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will report sales of $3.38 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.18 billion. Kohl’s posted sales of $2.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year sales of $18.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.11 billion to $18.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $19.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.68 billion to $19.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

KSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Cleveland Research raised Kohl’s from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.28.

KSS stock opened at $58.98 on Friday. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -37.81 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.08 and a 200 day moving average of $37.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.58%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Kohl’s by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at $85,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

