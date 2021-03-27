Brokerages Anticipate John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to Post $0.77 EPS

Brokerages expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to announce earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. John Bean Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.31 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JBT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.50.

Shares of JBT stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.50. 145,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.95. John Bean Technologies has a 52 week low of $56.17 and a 52 week high of $151.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.32 and its 200-day moving average is $114.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total value of $32,888.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,137.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David C. Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $601,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,736 shares of company stock worth $952,039 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,671,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 691.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 268,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,950,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,754,000 after purchasing an additional 234,222 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,162,000 after purchasing an additional 86,430 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,323,000 after buying an additional 49,897 shares during the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

