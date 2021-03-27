Brokerages Anticipate Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $544.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to post sales of $544.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $445.00 million and the highest is $595.90 million. Healthpeak Properties posted sales of $585.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Healthpeak Properties.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEAK shares. KeyCorp cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $32.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,701,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,537. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $33.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 694.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,135,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,257,000 after buying an additional 6,237,054 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $167,833,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at $108,600,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,529,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,298,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,488 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthpeak Properties (PEAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.