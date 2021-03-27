Bravo Multinational (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Stock Price Up 11%

Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO)’s stock price rose 11% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 18,198 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 43,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13.

Bravo Multinational Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRVO)

Bravo Multinational Incorporated engages in leasing and selling gaming equipment. The company was formerly known as Goldland Holdings Co and changed its name to Bravo Multinational Incorporated in April 2016. Bravo Multinational Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

