Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Short Interest Down 98.4% in March

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the February 28th total of 99,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of RIINF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.07. 81,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,195. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. Braveheart Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13.

Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for base and precious metals primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal project is Bull River Mine, which is located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Rainbow Resources Inc and changed its name to Braveheart Resources Inc in November 2014.

