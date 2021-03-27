Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Given “Strong-Buy” Rating at Raymond James

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reiterated by Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$250.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.73% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$254.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$239.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$246.55.

TSE BYD opened at C$225.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$132.60 and a 52 week high of C$245.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.85 billion and a PE ratio of 96.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$224.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$215.93.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

