Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) PT Raised to $254.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $254.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 41.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYDGF opened at $178.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.34. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of $97.13 and a 52 week high of $187.26.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

