Boku (LON:BOKU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $193.33

Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 193.33 ($2.53) and last traded at GBX 190 ($2.48), with a volume of 2209285 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180 ($2.35).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Boku in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £510.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 159.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 132.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50.

In other Boku news, insider Keith Butcher sold 35,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.08), for a total transaction of £56,047.50 ($73,226.42).

Boku Company Profile (LON:BOKU)

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers payment solutions that delivers mobile payment acceptance across carrier billing and mobile wallets for consumers.

