BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (ZWB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 5th

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th.

TSE ZWB opened at C$19.66 on Friday. BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF has a 52-week low of C$12.96 and a 52-week high of C$19.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.41.

