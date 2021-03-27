bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Gap Up to $28.28

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.28, but opened at $29.69. bluebird bio shares last traded at $27.91, with a volume of 8,673 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on BLUE. Maxim Group cut bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on bluebird bio from $36.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.89.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.04) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 EPS for the current year.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,791 shares of company stock worth $150,861 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in bluebird bio by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,027,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in bluebird bio by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 486,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,044,000 after acquiring an additional 151,127 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

