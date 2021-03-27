Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $323,029.00

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market capitalization of $139.20 million and approximately $323,029.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can now be bought for approximately $3.66 or 0.00006681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00058211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.20 or 0.00230148 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $482.87 or 0.00880626 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00050104 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00075128 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00031090 BTC.

About Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is medium.com/@bloomzed . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official website is bloomzed.io

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

