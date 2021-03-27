Blank Wallet (BLANK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.84 Million

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.33 or 0.00002405 BTC on popular exchanges. Blank Wallet has a total market capitalization of $17.49 million and $1.84 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blank Wallet has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00060181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.40 or 0.00224625 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $458.56 or 0.00828040 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00051262 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00076273 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00026850 BTC.

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,131,486 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

